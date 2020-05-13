CM Punjab decides to face sugar crisis inquiry commission in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will appear before the inquiry commission constituted to investigate sugar crisis in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, the sugar crisis inquiry commission has summoned Usman Buzdar to appear today (Wednesday) to record his statement.

The Punjab chief minister will answer questions pertaining to the export and subsidies on sugar.

The Sugar Inquiry Commission had summoned Federal Minister Asad Umar to ask questions about sugar exports.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar reported to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters and recorded his statement regarding the decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).