CM Punjab decides to face sugar crisis inquiry commission in Islamabad today
Web Desk
09:50 AM | 13 May, 2020
CM Punjab decides to face sugar crisis inquiry commission in Islamabad today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will appear before the inquiry commission constituted to investigate sugar crisis in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, the sugar crisis inquiry commission has summoned Usman Buzdar to appear today (Wednesday) to record his statement.

The Punjab chief minister will answer questions pertaining to the export and subsidies on sugar.

The Sugar Inquiry Commission had summoned Federal Minister Asad Umar to ask questions about sugar exports.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar reported to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters and recorded his statement regarding the decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

More From This Category
CM Punjab decides to face sugar crisis inquiry ...
09:50 AM | 13 May, 2020
21 cops tested positive for COVID-19 in KP
09:28 AM | 13 May, 2020
Governor Sindh tests negative for coronavirus
08:59 AM | 13 May, 2020
Pakistan NA speaker tests negative for COVID-19 ...
11:14 PM | 12 May, 2020
Pakistan President constitutes 10th NFC
11:01 PM | 12 May, 2020
'We Care' – Pakistan launches program for ...
10:43 PM | 12 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Khalil-ur-Rehman, Humayun Saeed planning to team up for show like 'Diriliş: Ertuğrul'
03:50 PM | 12 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr