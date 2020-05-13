CM Punjab decides to face sugar crisis inquiry commission in Islamabad today
Share
ISLAMABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will appear before the inquiry commission constituted to investigate sugar crisis in Islamabad today (Wednesday).
According to media reports, the sugar crisis inquiry commission has summoned Usman Buzdar to appear today (Wednesday) to record his statement.
The Punjab chief minister will answer questions pertaining to the export and subsidies on sugar.
The Sugar Inquiry Commission had summoned Federal Minister Asad Umar to ask questions about sugar exports.
On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar reported to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Headquarters and recorded his statement regarding the decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).
- CM Punjab decides to face sugar crisis inquiry commission in ...09:50 AM | 13 May, 2020
-
-
- Pakistan confirms 737 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 34,33608:30 AM | 13 May, 2020
- Pakistan NA speaker tests negative for COVID-19 (VIDEO)11:14 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Osama Tahir launches his own YouTube channel03:28 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Syra Yousaf opens up about her divorce03:16 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Ageless Atiqa Odho shares throwback picture with Shashi Kapoor02:57 PM | 12 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020