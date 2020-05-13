PM Imran directs to fully operationalize Covid-19 Tigers Force countrywide
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to fully activate and operationalize Covid-19 Tigers Force across the country.
While chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review matters pertaining to the force, the prime minister directed to fully activate the Covid-19 Tigers Force at district, tehsil and union council-levels.
The Tiger Force will identify the unemployed labourers, who will be provided with the financial assistance under the Ehsaas Programme.
Its services will be utilised at mosques, Utility Stores, quarantine centers and other important places.
Besides the relief activities, the force will also perform the responsibility of public awareness.
