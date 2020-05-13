COVID-19: Pakistan extends suspension of domestic flights till 29th
11:25 AM | 13 May, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – The domestic flights will continue to remain suspended all across the country in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) notice issued to airmen (NOTAM) in this regard, the domestic flights will remain suspended for the next 16 days.
According to notice to airmen (NOTAM), the CAA stated that domestic flights will remain suspended till May 29, 11:59 pm.
However, special flights and chartered air trips will have immunity from the domestic flight suspension.
- Coronavirus may never go away, warns WHO09:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- PM Imran to participate in WEF’ meeting to discuss COVID-19 ...09:01 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 761 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 35,29808:30 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Staying productive while remote – A complete guide12:39 AM | 14 May, 2020
- Kashmir digital shutdown by India against human rights: MAPIM11:30 PM | 13 May, 2020
Sanam Saeed, Shaniera Akram question the need for Eid shopping amid a pandemic
04:27 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Irrfan Khan’s last letter goes viral on social media04:11 PM | 13 May, 2020
- 2020 taught us that ‘we plan but God decides’: Maya Ali04:01 PM | 13 May, 2020
- Sajal Aly shares throwback picture from drama serial 'Alif'03:52 PM | 13 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020