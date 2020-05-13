COVID-19: Pakistan extends suspension of domestic flights till 29th

ISLAMABAD – The domestic flights will continue to remain suspended all across the country in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) notice issued to airmen (NOTAM) in this regard, the domestic flights will remain suspended for the next 16 days.

According to notice to airmen (NOTAM), the CAA stated that domestic flights will remain suspended till May 29, 11:59 pm.

However, special flights and chartered air trips will have immunity from the domestic flight suspension.