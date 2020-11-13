Pakistan Army’s martyred Lt Nasir paid tribute in Australia 

RAWALPINDI – A special memorial service was held at Royal Military College ( RMC) Duntroon, Australia to pay tribute to martyred Lieutenant Nasir Hussain, who was graduate of the institution.

Wreath was laid at RMC war memorial on behalf of Australian and Pakistan Armies, said ISPR in a tweet also carrying a video.

Special memorial service was held @ Royal Military College( RMC) Duntroon, Australia 2 pay tribute to Lt Nasir Shaheed (Graduate of RMC). Wreath was laid at RMC war memorial on behalf of Australian & Pak Armies. Lt Nasir was martyred on Sep 3rd in an op in North Waziristan. pic.twitter.com/K5UoDDblPg — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 13, 2020

On September 3, Lt Nasir and two other troops were martyred in an operation in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, the troops were providing security to the road construction teams in Ghariom area of North Waziristan when came under an IED attack. The terrorists had planted an IED to target the troops.