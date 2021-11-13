Afghanistan bans arbitrary military operations, informal courts

08:36 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
KABUL – The Purification Commission of the Taliban-led Afghanistan has imposed a ban on informal courts and arbitrary military operations.

The decision, according to the reports, was taken during a meeting of the Commission a day earlier with a warning that any violation will not be tolerated.

The commission urged the Taliban fighters to display a good behaviour, adding that members of the group who meted out unfair treatment to people will either be punished or sacked.

It further said that people who are impersonating as the Taliban affiliates will be identified and punished, Khama news reported.

The Commission ensures purification of the Taliban formation and punishes those who mistreat people and do not abide by rules.

The Taliban are willing to create five sub-commissions that will soon be activated in all provinces of Afghanistan.

The members warned that no one is allowed to abuse or manhandle the former security personnel.

