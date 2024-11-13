LHC moved to set minimum wage at equivalent of 1,000 US dollars per month

LAHORE – A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court requesting that the minimum wage in Pakistan be set at the equivalent of 1,000 US dollars.

The petition was filed by Advocate Fahmid Nawaz, who has named the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and all the chief ministers as respondents.

In the petition, she argued that it was not a hidden fact that poverty existed everywhere in Pakistan, adding that the government has fixed the minimum wage at Rs3,000 per month.

The petition pleaded the court to issue an order for implementation of the UK’s 1950 labor laws in Pakistan. It is noted that there are 3.2 million government employees and approximately 70 to 80 million private sector workers in Pakistan.

Advocate Fahmid Nawaz argued that increasing wages would enhance the purchasing power of citizens, and it would attract global investment to Pakistan.

The petitioner called for immediate amendments to Pakistan’s labor laws and requested the court to issue an order to set the monthly minimum wage at the equivalent of 1,000 US dollars.