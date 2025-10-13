Will schools reopen tomorrow in Punjab?

LAHORE – All schools across Punjab will reopen tomorrow as per schedule, while Punjab University will hold online classes on October 14.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed that all schools in Punjab will operate as scheduled.

A Punjab University spokesperson announced that classes on October 14 will be conducted online, and the university will remain closed for on-campus activities.

Meanwhile, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has also issued a notification stating that all classes tomorrow will be held online.