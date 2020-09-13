PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz tests positive for coronavirus
LAHORE - Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz has contracted COVID-19.
In a tweet today (Sunday), PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Hamza has been suffering from fever for the last three days and appeals that “In view of his deteriorating health, he should be shifted from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to a hospital immediately.”
حمزہ شہباز کے علاج کی تمام قانونی زمہ داریاں پوری کی جائیں— PML(N) (@pmln_org) September 12, 2020
علاج میں سستی یا لاپرواہی سے پنجاب اسمبلی میں قائد حزب اختلاف کی صحت خطرے سے دوچار ہوسکتی ہے
قوم اور پارٹی کارکنان سے حمزہ شہباز کی صحت کے لئے دعا کی اپیل ہے
She said that all legal requirements should be completed so that he is offered healthcare facilities.
She warned that negligence in the treatment can endanger his health and requested the party workers to pray for Hamza Sharif’s speedy recovery from the disease.
