Religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi
10:34 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
KARACHI - Religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi due to a heart attack today (Sunday).
According to media details, Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar was shifted to nearby hospital where he could not survive the heart attack.
The body of the deceased will be shifted to Ancholi Imambargah,
