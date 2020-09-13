Successful culmination of Afghan-led peace, reconciliation process indispensable for regional peace, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that successful culmination of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process is indispensable for Afghanistan and regional peace.

In a post on social media, the Prime Minister reiterated the determination that Pakistan will continue to remain in full support and solidarity with the Afghan people as they march forward in this consequential journey for peace and development.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that historic Intra-Afghan peace talks are underway in Doha.