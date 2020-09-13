Successful culmination of Afghan-led peace, reconciliation process indispensable for regional peace, says PM Imran
Web Desk
10:54 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Successful culmination of Afghan-led peace, reconciliation process indispensable for regional peace, says PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that successful culmination of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process is indispensable for Afghanistan and regional peace.

In a post on social media, the Prime Minister reiterated the determination that Pakistan will continue to remain in full support and solidarity with the Afghan people as they march forward in this consequential journey for peace and development.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that historic Intra-Afghan peace talks are underway in Doha.

More From This Category
Causalities feared after two-storey building ...
11:25 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Successful culmination of Afghan-led peace, ...
10:54 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi ...
10:34 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz tests positive for ...
10:05 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Afghan Govt called for humanitarian ceasefire ...
09:36 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Pakistan urges ASEAN members to raise voice ...
09:01 AM | 13 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging of rapists
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr