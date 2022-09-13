Nora Fatehi’s new bold video sets internet on fire
Web Desk
05:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Source: Nora Fatehi (Instagram)
Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been receiving admiration for her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since she rose to fame with her Dilbar performance.

Now, the Kusu Kusu star has blessed our Instagram feeds with a new video that she looks fiery hot in a yellow bodycon midi dress.

Flaunting her beauty for the camera, Nora looked stunning as she looked alluring and sassy. She gave stunning poses and just stole our attention.

"On applications I write Pressure cuz thats what i apply ???? ????", Fatehi has a naughty caption accompanying her sizzling video.

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed several celebrities including Nora Fatehi were also conned by Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the INR2 billion extortion case.

Nora has denied having any sort of connection with Fernandez. She was questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on September 2, in connection with the money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar and Fernandez.

Answering 50 questions, Fatehi said that not only does she not have anything to do with Fernandez but she wasn't aware of Chandrashekhar’s criminal background either.

Nora Fatehi gives a witty response to host in ... 06:22 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

Bollywood glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi has amassed a lot of admirers in a short span of time making her spot in ...

