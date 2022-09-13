Nora Fatehi’s new bold video sets internet on fire
Share
Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been receiving admiration for her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since she rose to fame with her Dilbar performance.
Now, the Kusu Kusu star has blessed our Instagram feeds with a new video that she looks fiery hot in a yellow bodycon midi dress.
Flaunting her beauty for the camera, Nora looked stunning as she looked alluring and sassy. She gave stunning poses and just stole our attention.
"On applications I write Pressure cuz thats what i apply ???? ????", Fatehi has a naughty caption accompanying her sizzling video.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed several celebrities including Nora Fatehi were also conned by Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the INR2 billion extortion case.
Nora has denied having any sort of connection with Fernandez. She was questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on September 2, in connection with the money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar and Fernandez.
Answering 50 questions, Fatehi said that not only does she not have anything to do with Fernandez but she wasn't aware of Chandrashekhar’s criminal background either.
Nora Fatehi gives a witty response to host in ... 06:22 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Bollywood glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi has amassed a lot of admirers in a short span of time making her spot in ...
- Noor Zafar Khan trolled for posting bold picture on Instagram11:15 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
- ‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual harassers in her upcoming ...10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
-
- Imran Khan clarifies remarks about extension to Pakistan Army chief10:01 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
- Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in gunfire from across Afghan ...09:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Khalil ur Rehman Qamar clarifies situation over leaked audio scandal09:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022