Nora Fatehi’s new bold video sets internet on fire

Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been receiving admiration for her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since she rose to fame with her Dilbar performance.

Now, the Kusu Kusu star has blessed our Instagram feeds with a new video that she looks fiery hot in a yellow bodycon midi dress.

Flaunting her beauty for the camera, Nora looked stunning as she looked alluring and sassy. She gave stunning poses and just stole our attention.

"On applications I write Pressure cuz thats what i apply ???? ????", Fatehi has a naughty caption accompanying her sizzling video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed several celebrities including Nora Fatehi were also conned by Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the INR2 billion extortion case.

Nora has denied having any sort of connection with Fernandez. She was questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on September 2, in connection with the money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar and Fernandez.

Answering 50 questions, Fatehi said that not only does she not have anything to do with Fernandez but she wasn't aware of Chandrashekhar’s criminal background either.