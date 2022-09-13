Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 13, 2022

08:07 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 13, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233 236
Euro EUR 235 237.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 271 275
U.A.E Dirham AED 62.2 63.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 61.4 62.3
Australian Dollar AUD 153.78 155.03
Bahrain Dinar BHD 599.66 604.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 173.25 174.6
China Yuan CNY 32.57 32.82
Danish Krone DKK 30.46 30.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.73 29.08
Indian Rupee INR 2.83 2.91
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.65
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 729.68 734.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.12 50.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 137.88 139.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.81 23.11
Omani Riyal OMR 585.57 590.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.94 62.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 161.27 162.57
Swedish Korona SEK 21.21 21.51
Swiss Franc CHF 235.12 236.87
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

