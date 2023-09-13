Search

Sports

Babar Azam remains top batter, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah jump up in ICC ODI rankings

Web Desk
07:04 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
Babar Azam
Source: ICC

A significant number of Indian players gained ground in the most recent update following their undefeated start to the Asia Cup, putting Pakistan's monopoly at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Batter Rankings in jeopardy.

India has not yet suffered a loss in the Asia Cup, and a large part of their success can be attributed to a strong top order that has been well managed by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and captain Rohit Sharma.

With two half-centuries and 154 runs already under his belt in the competition, Gill has earned a spot in the newest rankings that is a career high behind only Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

With Babar leading the pack with 863 rating points and the India opener following closely behind with 759 points, Gill has significantly cut the distance on the Pakistan skipper.

India has three players in the top 10 for the first time in more than four and a half years, with Gill not the only star on the rise. Kohli and Rohit also rose two spots to eighth and ninth, respectively, on the most recent batter rankings.

Even if Imam-ul-Haq goes to fifth place and fellow opener Fakhar Zaman drops three spots, Pakistan still has three players among the top 10 hitters.

As a result of his nine wickets at the Asia Cup, veteran Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has risen five spots to seventh on the revised list of ODI bowlers, while colleague Hardik Pandya has climbed four spots to sixth on the list of ODI all-rounders.

The improvement of fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, who rose eight and eleven ranks, respectively, to tie for 51st and 21st in the updated rankings, brought some happiness to Pakistan's bowlers as well.

Following a three-wicket performance in the opening game of their current series with South Africa, Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood extends his lead atop the ODI bowling rankings. A number of his colleagues and Proteas players also gain ground.

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa both move up on the list of ODI bowlers (up 10 spots to 25th and 15 spots to tie for 29th, respectively), while Proteas captain Temba Bavuma jumps a whopping 21 spots to 11th and a new career-high rating on the rankings for ODI batters following his impressive century in that series opener in Bloemfontein.

Babar Azam wins ICC Player of the Month award for the 3rd time

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

04:13 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Babar Azam wins ICC Player of the Month award for the 3rd time

09:42 AM | 12 Sep, 2023

Pakistan pick Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan as backups for injured ...

06:58 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to complete 13,000 ODI runs 

07:39 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Meet Jay Shah — “ The sole reason” behind delayed Asia Cup ...

12:10 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Indian girl showers love on Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah in new ...

09:51 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Australia knocks Pakistan off the top place in latest ODI rankings

Advertisement

Latest

11:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Nepali singer Trishala Gurung has prepared two songs for Pakistan

Horoscope

09:32 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13th September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.5 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.8 82.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.4 79.2
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 3.78
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 997.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 78.4 79.2
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 13 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570

a

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: