Exciting matches unfold at Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE – The action continued to heat up at the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023, hosted at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park Lahore, as more thrilling matches took place on Tuesday.
In the Boys U-18 Quarterfinals, Asad Zaman demonstrated his prowess, defeating M. Sohaan Noor with a score of 6-2. M. Rehan showcased his skills with a dominant performance, triumphing over Abu Bakar Khalil with a score of 6-1. Hamza Jawad displayed his tennis finesse by outplaying Zain Saeed with a score of 6-0 while in a closely contested match, Waleed Javeed secured victory against Yafat Nadeem with a scoreline of 7-5.
In the Boys U-16 Quarterfinals, Asad Zaman continued his impressive run, beating Shaheer Khan with a convincing score of 6-1. Abu Bakar Khalil exhibited his tennis prowess, prevailing over Zain Saeed with a score of 6-4. M. Sohaan Noor showcased his determination, edging out Abdur Rehman with a score of 6-4. M. Rehan displayed his skills by defeating Abdullah Pirzada with a score of 6-3.
In the Boys/Girls U-14 Quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail displayed remarkable performance, defeating Aalay Hussain with a score of 6-3, Abdullah Sajjad showcased his tennis talent, securing victory over Awais Zia with a score of 6-4, Bismel Zia exhibited a strong game, defeating Ayyan Khan with a score of 6-3 and Orhan Sohail demonstrated his skills, emerging victorious against Ohad e Mustafa with a score of 6-2.
In the Boys/Girls U-12 1st Round, Hajra Suhail continued her impressive journey, beating Khadija Khalil with a score of 6-2. In the Boys/Girls U-10 1st Round, Ameen Abdullah showcased his tennis talent, defeating M. Turab Bhatti with a score of 6-2 and Muaz Shahbaz displayed his skills, securing victory over Ahsan Alam with a score of 6-1.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.5
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.8
|82.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.4
|79.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|3.78
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|997.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|78.4
|79.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
