Search

Sports

Exciting matches unfold at Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

Web Desk
12:06 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
Exciting matches unfold at Punjab Junior Tennis Championship
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – The action continued to heat up at the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023, hosted at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park Lahore, as more thrilling matches took place on Tuesday.

In the Boys U-18 Quarterfinals, Asad Zaman demonstrated his prowess, defeating M. Sohaan Noor with a score of 6-2. M. Rehan showcased his skills with a dominant performance, triumphing over Abu Bakar Khalil with a score of 6-1. Hamza Jawad displayed his tennis finesse by outplaying Zain Saeed with a score of 6-0 while in a closely contested match, Waleed Javeed secured victory against Yafat Nadeem with a scoreline of 7-5.

In the Boys U-16 Quarterfinals, Asad Zaman continued his impressive run, beating Shaheer Khan with a convincing score of 6-1. Abu Bakar Khalil exhibited his tennis prowess, prevailing over Zain Saeed with a score of 6-4. M. Sohaan Noor showcased his determination, edging out Abdur Rehman with a score of 6-4. M. Rehan displayed his skills by defeating Abdullah Pirzada with a score of 6-3.

In the Boys/Girls U-14 Quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail displayed remarkable performance, defeating Aalay Hussain with a score of 6-3, Abdullah Sajjad showcased his tennis talent, securing victory over Awais Zia with a score of 6-4, Bismel Zia exhibited a strong game, defeating Ayyan Khan with a score of 6-3 and Orhan Sohail demonstrated his skills, emerging victorious against Ohad e Mustafa with a score of 6-2.

In the Boys/Girls U-12 1st Round, Hajra Suhail continued her impressive journey, beating Khadija Khalil with a score of 6-2. In the Boys/Girls U-10 1st Round, Ameen Abdullah showcased his tennis talent, defeating M. Turab Bhatti with a score of 6-2 and Muaz Shahbaz displayed his skills, securing victory over Ahsan Alam with a score of 6-1.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

10:03 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Secretary Sports inaugurates Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

11:04 AM | 5 Sep, 2023

PM Youth Regional Badminton trials for women to start in Punjab

09:00 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Heavy rains may force ACC to move Super Four matches of Asia Cup out ...

01:28 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Will spectators get a refund if Asia Cup matches are abandoned due to ...

09:19 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

Arshad Nadeem becomes first Pakistani to win medal at World Athletics ...

08:29 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule released ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:13 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistani rupee continues recovery against US dollar, brings greenback to Rs298.85 in interbank

Horoscope

09:32 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13th September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.5 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.8 82.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.4 79.2
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 3.78
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 997.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 78.4 79.2
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 13 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570

a

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: