Exciting matches unfold at Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE – The action continued to heat up at the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023, hosted at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park Lahore, as more thrilling matches took place on Tuesday.

In the Boys U-18 Quarterfinals, Asad Zaman demonstrated his prowess, defeating M. Sohaan Noor with a score of 6-2. M. Rehan showcased his skills with a dominant performance, triumphing over Abu Bakar Khalil with a score of 6-1. Hamza Jawad displayed his tennis finesse by outplaying Zain Saeed with a score of 6-0 while in a closely contested match, Waleed Javeed secured victory against Yafat Nadeem with a scoreline of 7-5.

In the Boys U-16 Quarterfinals, Asad Zaman continued his impressive run, beating Shaheer Khan with a convincing score of 6-1. Abu Bakar Khalil exhibited his tennis prowess, prevailing over Zain Saeed with a score of 6-4. M. Sohaan Noor showcased his determination, edging out Abdur Rehman with a score of 6-4. M. Rehan displayed his skills by defeating Abdullah Pirzada with a score of 6-3.

In the Boys/Girls U-14 Quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail displayed remarkable performance, defeating Aalay Hussain with a score of 6-3, Abdullah Sajjad showcased his tennis talent, securing victory over Awais Zia with a score of 6-4, Bismel Zia exhibited a strong game, defeating Ayyan Khan with a score of 6-3 and Orhan Sohail demonstrated his skills, emerging victorious against Ohad e Mustafa with a score of 6-2.

In the Boys/Girls U-12 1st Round, Hajra Suhail continued her impressive journey, beating Khadija Khalil with a score of 6-2. In the Boys/Girls U-10 1st Round, Ameen Abdullah showcased his tennis talent, defeating M. Turab Bhatti with a score of 6-2 and Muaz Shahbaz displayed his skills, securing victory over Ahsan Alam with a score of 6-1.