Pakistani rupee continues recovery against US dollar, brings greenback to Rs298.85 in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues its recovery against the US dollar, appreciating by Rs1.04 in the interbank market on Wednesday.
Data shared by forex dealers show PKR strengthening further against the greenback during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market today.
The rupee’s rate hovers around 298.85, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the inter-bank market.
In previous sessions, the embattled rupee gained significant ground against dollar as the government announced a crackdown against hoarders and smugglers of local currency last week.
Globally, the US dollar remained steady ahead of a key US inflation report later in the day.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.5
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.8
|82.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.4
|79.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|3.78
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|997.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|78.4
|79.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
a
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.