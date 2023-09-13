Pakistani rupee continues recovery against US dollar, brings greenback to Rs298.85 in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues its recovery against the US dollar, appreciating by Rs1.04 in the interbank market on Wednesday.

Data shared by forex dealers show PKR strengthening further against the greenback during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market today.

The rupee’s rate hovers around 298.85, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the inter-bank market.

In previous sessions, the embattled rupee gained significant ground against dollar as the government announced a crackdown against hoarders and smugglers of local currency last week.

Globally, the US dollar remained steady ahead of a key US inflation report later in the day.

More to follow...