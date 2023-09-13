Hania Aamir narrates what it feels to be in Khaplu in latest pictures and videos

Pakistani film and TV actress Hania Aamir rules the hearts of millions with her beauty and talent. She has been always in touch with her fans whether she is visiting the United States, United Kingdom or the breathtaking beautiful northern areas of Pakistan.

Recently, Hania visited the beautiful city of Khaplu in northern Pakistan. To narrate her joy, she shared a set of pictures and videos on Instagram. She wrote, "this is arishman organic resort. we stopped here on our way to khaplu. what amazing people. what delicacies! it was so beautiful we cried."

Khaplu serves as the administrative capital of the Ghanche District of Gilgit-Baltistan in northern Pakistan.