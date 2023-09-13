Pakistan Hockey Federation loses hosting of Olympics qualifying round

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Hockey Federal (PHF) has been stripped off the hosting right for the Olympic Qualifier.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has communicated the PHF about the decision, “citing non-cooperation and interference in the affairs of the PHF as the primary reasons for the withdrawal. The FIH has withdrawn [the] hosting rights from Pakistan due to serious concerns”.

“International events necessitate government cooperation and support, provided by Pakistan’s government, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, and the Pakistan Sports Board. Organising an event like the Olympic Qualifier without the Government of Pakistan’s support is impossible. Hence, the hosting of the Olympic qualifier event in Pakistan is being withdrawn,” said a PHF press release issued on Tuesday.

“The PHF had secured the hosting rights for the 2024 Olympic Qualifier event on a global scale, marking their return to such a prestigious event since the 1990 World Cup and the 1994 Champions Trophy. The PHF had been diligently preparing for this opportunity. However, it is worth noting that India had voiced significant reservations regarding Pakistan’s role as host of the Olympic qualifier event. Former FIH president Narendra Batra had openly criticised Pakistan’s hosting decision and raised his concerns regarding the state of hockey infrastructure in Lahore.”

Meanwhile, PHF secretary Haider Hussain has expressed regret over the FIH decision, saying all hard work made by the department to get the event has gone in vein.

He told local media that the development would make India happy as it was against the allocation of the event to Pakistan.

He revealed that the last date to deposit the FIH fee for the event was August 31 but the accounts of the department were seized on August 28.