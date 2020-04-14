Five policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Lahore

LAHORE - Five policemen performing duties in lockdown have tested positive for the coronavirus in the city as number of coronavirus cases surged to 5716 in Pakistan.

CCPO Lahore Zulafiqar Hameed confirming the news said that all the infected cops were posted at Naulakha police station.

Around 31 policemen were screened on the basis of suspicision while five of them diagnosed with the infection.

Hameed further said that released prisoners are being tracked and later on they are screened by the health department of Punjab.

The police personnel are in direct contact with the public as they are performing duties at roads, quarantince facilities and other places.

Pakistan reported 96 deaths due to the novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has swelled to 5,716.

In Punjab, after sharp increase in cases, the number of patients surged to 2,826 in the province.