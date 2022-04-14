Mehwish Hayat's new dance video goes viral
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable superstars of Pakistan. She was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the entertainment industry.
With killer looks and a charming persona, the Dillagi star is unapologetic when it comes to her career and fashion choices.
Now, the Load Wedding star has won the hearts of her fans with beautiful dance moves as she explores stunning locations. Mehwish shared the video on Instagram, which the fans loved. "Guess it didn’t go as planned .. lol ????", captioned the Punjab Nahi Jaugi star.
The Actor in Law star will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan on the work front.
