KARACHI – After several days of continuous increase, gold prices in Pakistan have decreased today.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold has dropped by Rs. 1,800 per tola, bringing it down to Rs. 338,800.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has fallen by Rs. 1,543, now standing at Rs. 290,466.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market have also dipped by $18, reaching $3,218 per ounce.