OPPO A5 Pro launched in Pakistan, price, Specifications and Durability

LAHORE—OPPO, a global leader in smartphone technology, has officially launched its latest smartphone, the OPPO A5 Pro, in Pakistan. The device will be available nationwide starting April 14th.

The OPPO A5 Pro is designed for exceptional durability and reliability, featuring above-class IP69/68/66 water and dust resistance, as well as military-grade certification. This smartphone combines strength, intelligence, and sleek style, making it accessible to everyone.

The launch event took place in Lahore and featured OPPO’s Brand Ambassador, Fawad Khan, and OPPO’s Quality Ambassador and Olympic Gold Medalist, Arshad Nadeem.

The event was attended by top tech influencers, OPPO executives, partners, and media representatives. Attendees received an in-depth briefing on the OPPO A5 Pro, along with exclusive demonstrations showcasing its durability features. An interactive experience zone allowed guests to engage with the device hands-on.

One of the standout features of the OPPO A5 Pro is its industry-leading durability. With IP69, IP68, and IP66 water and dust resistance ratings, this smartphone exceeds the standards of top flagship devices. Whether it’s raining or you’re using the phone with wet or oily hands, the OPPO A5 Pro allows you to embrace water without worry. Its advanced waterproofing also enables Underwater Photography, allowing users to capture vivid and expressive images beneath the surface.

Designed to withstand life’s bumps and drops, the OPPO A5 Pro features double-tempered glass construction, providing 160% better drop protection compared to typical smartphones. As a Pro Shock Resistant device, it offers an unmatched level of protection against falls.

At the event, George Long, CEO of OPPO Pakistan, stated, “The OPPO A5 Pro reflects OPPO’s deep understanding of local market needs. We designed this device to be more than just a smartphone—it’s a dependable companion for the everyday Pakistani. With Pro-level durability, smart AI features, and elegant style, the A5 Pro is our commitment to delivering technology that empowers and inspires.”

The OPPO A5 Pro’s Pro AI features add creativity and convenience to photo editing, including AI Eraser 2.0, AI Unblur, AI Clarity Enhancer, and AI Reflection Remover, among others. Users can enhance, edit, and transform their photos with professional-level precision, making quick touch-ups and professional edits easily accessible.

The OPPO A5 Pro is equipped with a high-resolution 50MP Main Camera and an 8MP Front Camera, capable of capturing ultra-clear photos effortlessly. It also introduces the LivePhoto feature at this price point for the first time, allowing users to relive memories in motion.

In addition to being powerful and durable, the OPPO A5 Pro is also stylish. Its ultra-slim profile is available in two elegant colors: Mocha Brown and Olive Green. Each variant boasts a unique texture, offering vegan leather and matte finishes that enhance its premium look and feel.

The OPPO A5 Pro serves as both a stylish companion and an ultimate entertainment partner. With features like AI GameBoost for ultra-smooth gameplay and an innovative VC Cooling System that prevents overheating, it guarantees up to 5 hours of steady, immersive gaming—without lag or heat, just pure enjoyment.

The smartphone is powered by a massive 5,800mAh battery, allowing users to binge-watch their favorite shows or game for hours worry-free. OPPO’s advanced battery technology ensures that even after 1,600 charge cycles, the battery retains 80% capacity. Backed by the Snapdragon® 6s Gen 1 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the OPPO A5 Pro delivers smooth and reliable performance. With ColorOS 15 Lite and OPPO’s Trinity Engine, everything runs faster, steadier, and brighter—all at an affordable price.

With its remarkable combination of strength, intelligence, and style, the OPPO A5 Pro is now available at authorized OPPO stores and online on Daraz across Pakistan. With features such as Pro Waterproof, Pro Shock Resistant, Pro AI, and Pro Style, the OPPO A5 Pro is ready to Always be Pro with You.

OPPO A5 Pro: Price and Availability

The Oppo A5 Pro (8GB + 128GB) is priced at Rs. 49,999, while the Oppo A5 Pro (8GB + 256GB) is available for Rs. 54,999. The first sale starts today (Monday).