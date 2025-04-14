Ogra sets RLNG prices for April 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday set the prices of RLNG for April 2025.

According to the report, RLNG prices for SNGPL have increased by 4.89%, while a 5.44% rise has been recorded in the transmission price for SSGCL.

However, the distribution price for SSGCL has seen a decrease of 1.06%.

Ogra stated that the revised prices will be effective from April 1, 2025.

The official notification mentioned that the price changes are due to fluctuations in the international market and a reduction in UFG (Unaccounted for Gas).