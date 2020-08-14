Pakistan announces Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam award for Turkish professor
07:22 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday announced Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam award for a Turkish scholar for his work to promote the Urdu language in Turkey.
President Arif Alvi announced the country's third-highest civil award for Prof Celal Soydan, who teaches at the Department of Urdu Language and Literature at Istanbul University, PTV reported on Saturday.
This came on the occasion of the 74th independence day of Pakistan.
Soydan will be conferred with the medal on March 23 next year on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
