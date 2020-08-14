Kashmiris under Indian occupation celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day
Web Desk
07:47 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
Kashmiris under Indian occupation celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day
Share

SRINAGAR – The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are celebrating Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day as Thanksgiving Day with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

Call for observance of the Thanksgiving Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by various Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar maintained that Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Pakistan confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani 

Meanwhile, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris will mark India's Independence Day tomorrow as Black Day.

More From This Category
COAS, Bill Gates discuss Pakistan's Covid-19 ...
10:59 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
Kashmiris observing India’s independence day as ...
09:28 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
Pakistan’s economic indicators are improving ...
08:40 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
Canada's Trudeau felicitates Pakistanis on ...
12:17 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
NAB launches corruption probe against mayor of ...
10:53 PM | 14 Aug, 2020
Pakistan responds to UAE-Israel peace deal
08:54 PM | 14 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Prince Harry to appear in new Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix
06:10 PM | 14 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr