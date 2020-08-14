Kashmiris under Indian occupation celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day
SRINAGAR – The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) are celebrating Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day as Thanksgiving Day with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.
Call for observance of the Thanksgiving Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by various Hurriyat leaders and organizations.
The APHC in a statement in Srinagar maintained that Pakistan has always supported the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.
Meanwhile, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris will mark India's Independence Day tomorrow as Black Day.
