Vivo launches the Vivo V17 with 256 GB storage in Pakistan; price, sale info

LAHORE - Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand has finally launched the flagship V17 in Pakistan after a week-long pre-order campaign. Continuing Vivo’s tradition, this new phone brings innovation with its iView Display and packs a premium set of specifications including the massive 8GB RAM & 256GB storage.

Commenting on the launch Mr Zohair Chohan, Vivo’s Brand Manager in Pakistan said: “The new V17 with a futuristic iView Super AMOLED Display and a Superior Camera set-up demonstrates Vivo's continuous redefinition and breaking of boundaries with the pursuit of perfection, by providing users with advanced technology and innovative product experience.”

iView Display, View A New World

Explore a brave new world with iView Display. This 16.36cm (6.44) FHD+ Display takes a bionic approach, housing a super-clear front camera for a futuristic look. The customized next-gen Super AMOLED display is made of the latest E3 OLED and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also offers 100% DCI-P3 Color gamut, bringing vibrant and authentic colours to life.

Super Night Camera (Front & Rear) Defy the Night

Amaze after dark with the V17 rear camera’s Super Night Mode, featuring advanced noise reduction capabilities in its rear camera. The Super Night Selfie feature brings stunning night-time shots to the front camera too, supported by frame-merging technology, HDR and Vivo’s own portrait algorithm. Whichever camera you’re using, beautiful results await when night falls.

48MP AI Quad Rear Camera, Simply Professional

The powerful quad-camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. Four cameras - infinite possibilities.

Ultra-Stable Video, Perfect Frame

Even with shaky hands, you can record clear and stable videos. V17 helps you make every frame count because every second of your life is worth cherishing.

Super Wide, Super Macro

Let your imagination run free and pack galaxies of stars into one frame with a 120-degree super wide-angle or see the untapped tiny world up close with 4cm focus.

32MP Front Camera, Open Your Eyes to the World

Capture every little detail with a cutting-edge 32MP front camera that brings supreme clarity to your world. Whatever scene you're in, you can strike the perfect pose. With the V17 offering guidance, boost your confidence and wow like a supermodel.

Trendy Design, Show Your Fashion Code

V17's rear camera matrix features unique geometric symmetry with a retro-styled design inspired by compact cameras. Four cameras sit within a rectangle's elegant rounded corners like a code waiting to be deciphered. Brilliant colours and a glossy finish complete its trendy look.

Ultimate Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor offers smooth operation and low power consumption. With 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, you get expanded storage space and an elevated experience. Vivo's Multi-Turbo covers all aspects at the system level to enhance user experience. It includes AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Game Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo and ART++ Turbo, improving underlying compilation efficiency, system response and performance.

Game Center creates your very own gaming arena and gathers your game data. Check real-time CPU, GPU and temperature data, so you're always in the know. With Ultra Game Mode, it can also help you block messages and alerts, so you can fully concentrate on winning the game at hand.

Dual-Engine Fast Charging & 4500mAh

Enjoy a bigger 4500mAh of battery capacity, plus Vivo's exclusive Dual-Engine Fast Charging. Stay juiced all day long and recharge in a flash.

Pricing & Availability

Vivo V17, priced at Rs 59,999 is now available across Pakistan through Vivo’s offline & online distribution channels with one-year official warranty and is duly approved by PTA to work on all mobile networks in Pakistan. Customers using Zong’s mobile network can also get free 4G mobile internet for 6 months.