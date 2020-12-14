Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-14- Updated 09:00 AM
09:03 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 14, 2020 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 159.5 160.3
Euro EUR 192 194.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 210 213
U.A.E Dirham AED 43 43.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.8 42.4
Australian Dollar AUD 118.5 120.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 403.8 405.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 123 125
China Yuan CNY 24.5 24.65
Danish Krone DKK 25.15 25.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.5 17.75
Indian Rupee INR 2.15 2.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 497 499.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.95 39.3
New Zealand Dollar NZD 103.95 104.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.55 17.8
Omani Riyal OMR 409.5 411.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.6 42.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 117.25 119.25
Swedish Korona SEK 18.1 18.35
Swiss Franc CHF 180.65 181.55
Thai Bhat THB 5.2 5.3

