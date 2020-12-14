Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-14- Updated 09:00 AM
09:03 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 14, 2020 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.5
|160.3
|Euro
|EUR
|192
|194.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|210
|213
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43
|43.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.8
|42.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|118.5
|120.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|403.8
|405.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123
|125
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.5
|24.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.15
|25.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.5
|17.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|497
|499.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.95
|39.3
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|103.95
|104.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.55
|17.8
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|409.5
|411.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|117.25
|119.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|180.65
|181.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.2
|5.3
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:03 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
-
- Iqrar-ul-Hassan shares harrowing details of Lahore attack in ...11:00 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
-
-
Four Pakistanis among Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 2020
07:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- Who is this new DJ going to rock PDM rally in Lahore tonight?06:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran spends a sunny Sunday with Sheru and Tiger05:31 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus, urges fans to mask up01:11 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020