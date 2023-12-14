USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in interbank

LAHORE – Pakistani rupee continues to gain ground against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

On Thursday, PKR recorded a surge of Rs0.36 in the early hours of trade, and the currency hovers around 283.25.

In previous session, rupee recorded slight gains to settle at 283.61 against the greenback.

The local unit remains unmoved in against the US dollar in the open market today, and was being quoted at 284.50 for selling and 281.50 for buying purposes.