FIA summons Aleema Khan in hate speech case

Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) counterterrorism unit on Wednesday to be questioned about her alleged anti state speech.

Aleema Khan has been warned by the FIA that she must record her statement at the FIA headquarters by February 16 at 11 a.m., failing which she may be subject to legal action.

According to the notice, an FIA sector officer has opened an inquiry (No. 4/24) at the Ministry of Interior's request. The investigation has been redirected due to allegations of engaging in anti-state actions and disseminating hate speech.

In addition, it is stated in the notice issued in accordance with Section 160 of the CrPC that the investigations are ongoing.

Aleema Khan has received the summons at her Lahore apartment. If she does not show up, it will be assumed that she has nothing to defend herself, and in that instance, legal action would be taken against her.

Aleema Khan is the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) previously barred the FIA from prosecuting Aleema Khan.

Aleema's cousel filed two separate petitions requesting the suspension of the February 2 notice as well as demands to provide records and proof. They also claimed that the notice was viewed on social media and was not received by the petitioner.

The hearing was adjourned until next week after the court sent notifications to the FIA for a response.