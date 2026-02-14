Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 14 February 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs8,600 in a single day, settling at Rs519,962 after having remained unchanged at Rs528,562 just a day earlier.
The downward spiral was equally evident in 10-gram gold, which shed Rs7,373 to close at Rs445,783.
Gold Rates Today
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold Per tola
|Rs519,962
|Gold 10 grams
|Rs445,783
|Silver Per tola
|Rs8,324
|Gold Per ounce
|$4,972*
Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan
|Dates
|Price
|12-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
|11-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
|10-Feb-26
|Rs526,262
|9-Feb-26
|Rs524,762
|7-Feb-26
|Rs519,462
|4-Feb-26
|Rs529,162
|3-Feb-26
|Rs514,362
21 Karat Gold Price Per Tola
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|471,166.
|449,750
|385,500
|Per 1 Gram
|40,395
|38,559
|33,051
|Per 10 Gram
|403,956
|385,595
|330,510
|Per Ounce
|1,144,935
|1,092,892
|936,765
The slump followed a sharp decline in global markets, where gold prices fell by $86 to $4,972 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.
Silver also mirrored the bearish trend, plunging by Rs501 to reach Rs8,324 per tola, adding to the pressure on precious metal investors.
