Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 14 February 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs8,600 in a single day, settling at Rs519,962 after having remained unchanged at Rs528,562 just a day earlier.

The downward spiral was equally evident in 10-gram gold, which shed Rs7,373 to close at Rs445,783.

Gold Rates Today

Unit New Price Gold Per tola Rs519,962 Gold 10 grams Rs445,783 Silver Per tola Rs8,324 Gold Per ounce $4,972*

Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan

Dates Price 12-Feb-26 Rs528,562 11-Feb-26 Rs528,562 10-Feb-26 Rs526,262 9-Feb-26 Rs524,762 7-Feb-26 Rs519,462 4-Feb-26 Rs529,162 3-Feb-26 Rs514,362

21 Karat Gold Price Per Tola

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 471,166. 449,750 385,500 Per 1 Gram 40,395 38,559 33,051 Per 10 Gram 403,956 385,595 330,510 Per Ounce 1,144,935 1,092,892 936,765

The slump followed a sharp decline in global markets, where gold prices fell by $86 to $4,972 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Silver also mirrored the bearish trend, plunging by Rs501 to reach Rs8,324 per tola, adding to the pressure on precious metal investors.