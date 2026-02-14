Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 14 February 2026

By News Desk
8:37 am | Feb 14, 2026
Gold Price Increases In Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs8,600 in a single day, settling at Rs519,962 after having remained unchanged at Rs528,562 just a day earlier.

The downward spiral was equally evident in 10-gram gold, which shed Rs7,373 to close at Rs445,783.

Gold Rates Today

Unit New  Price
Gold Per tola Rs519,962
Gold 10 grams Rs445,783
Silver Per tola Rs8,324
Gold Per ounce $4,972*

Gold Rates This Week in Pakistan

Dates Price
12-Feb-26 Rs528,562
11-Feb-26 Rs528,562
10-Feb-26 Rs526,262
9-Feb-26 Rs524,762
7-Feb-26 Rs519,462
4-Feb-26 Rs529,162
3-Feb-26 Rs514,362

21 Karat Gold Price Per Tola

Gold Rate 22K Gold  21K Gold  18K Gold 
Per Tola 471,166. 449,750 385,500
Per 1 Gram 40,395 38,559 33,051
Per 10 Gram 403,956 385,595 330,510
Per Ounce 1,144,935 1,092,892 936,765

The slump followed a sharp decline in global markets, where gold prices fell by $86 to $4,972 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Silver also mirrored the bearish trend, plunging by Rs501 to reach Rs8,324 per tola, adding to the pressure on precious metal investors.

Big Drop in Gold Prices as Per Tola Rates fall to Rs519,962 in Pakistan

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

