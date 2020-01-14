Kerala becomes first Indian state to legally challenge BJP-backed citizenship law
Web Desk
10:53 PM | 14 Jan, 2020
Kerala becomes first Indian state to legally challenge BJP-backed citizenship law
Share

NEW DELHI - India's southern Kerala state on Tuesday has challenged a new citizenship law that has sparked nationwide protests against the BJP government in the Supreme Court.

Kerala is first state of the country to move the court against the law, calling it a violation of the secular nature of Indian constitution. It also accused the government of dividing the nation on communal basis.

Around 25 people have been killed so far in clashes with the police during five weeks of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which eases the path for non-Muslims in the neighbouring Muslim-majority nations of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to gain Indian citizenship.

The rallies mostly led by students have slowly turned into anti-government protests.

Critics say the law will be used in conjunction with a citizenship list that could require all Indians to produce documents proving their origins.

West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have also rejected the bill, causing a bigger political challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More From This Category
Russian government resigns after President Putin ...
06:59 PM | 15 Jan, 2020
UNSC meets to discuss alarming human rights ...
10:38 AM | 15 Jan, 2020
Russia warns EU’ move over Iran’s nuclear ...
09:46 AM | 15 Jan, 2020
Kerala becomes first Indian state to legally ...
10:53 PM | 14 Jan, 2020
Trump approved Gen. Soleimani’s killing last ...
05:59 PM | 14 Jan, 2020
Iran makes 'several arrests' for shooting down ...
04:42 PM | 14 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netflix just renewed 'You' for season 3 and we can't keep calm
03:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr