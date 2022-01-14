Six injured as train coaches derail near Noshehro Feroze
Six passengers sustained injuries when two bogeys of a train derailed near Noshehro Feroze halting upcountry railway traffic on Friday.
The Green Line train, going from Karachi to Rawalpindi, when its two passenger bogeys went off the track, injuring six passengers. The train was still moving on dragging the derailed compartments with it for about three kilometres.
The authorities suspended the railway traffic by halting trains at different railway stations. Sukkur Express train was stopped at Kot Lalu railway station whereas Khyber Mail was halted at Pid Eiden.
The damaged compartments were detached from the Green Line train and it was given the green signal to resume its journey.
A relief train from Rohri has been set off for Noshehro Feroze to repair the damaged track for resuming upcountry railway traffic.
