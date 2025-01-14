Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

What will be new Petrol price in Pakistan from January 16?

KARACHI – Inflation hit Pakistanis brace for another hike in petrol and diesel rates as prices of fuel products are expected to climb up for second half of January 2025.

The expected hike is related to surge in increasing international oil prices and higher import premiums. Sources revealed that the expected increase is said to be around Rs 3-5 per liter amid uptick in global oil prices.

Currently, petrol price is hovering around Rs252.66 per litre, and with expected changes, price could touch Rs255 while diesel rate is slated to move up to Rs260 for next fortnight.

Amid these buzz, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is yet to propose new rates, which will be finalized by Prime Minister Sharif and Finance Division. After approval, the new rates will take effect on January 16, 2025.

In Global market, Brent soared to three-month high, climbing to $80.54 per barrel, marking the third consecutive weekly increase. The surge is largely attributed to concerns over potential supply disruptions during the winter season and increased energy demand.

Amid changes in international prices, authorities in Pakistan are under pressure to make changes in local fuel prices, putting financial strain on consumers.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan ‘set to increase’ as IMF pushes for new taxes

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 14 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.95 280.4
Euro EUR 285.75 288.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 174
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.85 745.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.25 906.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.25 730.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

