COVID-19 to get worse if Govts fail to take more decisive action: warns WHO
Web Desk
09:53 AM | 14 Jul, 2020
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the coronavirus will get worse if governments fail to take more decisive action, adding that it was "unrealistic" to expect a vaccine to be found any time soon.

During a briefing in Geneva, WHO Director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that mixed messages from leaders are undermining public trust in attempts to bring the coronavirus under control.

WHO officials said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "too many countries [were] headed in the wrong direction”, and added that cases were rising where proven measures were not adopted or followed.

