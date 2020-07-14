Made in Pakistan: Agricultural drones to usher in revolution, says Fawad
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has introduced locally-produced agricultural drones laced with crop-monitoring capability today (Tuesday).
In a tweet, the minister said that the Pakistan made drones will usher in a revolution in the agriculture sector, adding that the drones have the ability to spray 16 litres of pesticide for 18 minutes at a stretch.
یہ دونوں زرعی ڈرونز #MadeInPakistan ہیں،16لیٹر(pesticide)18منٹ تک اسپرے کرنےکی صلاحیت رکھتے ہیں،پہلے پورا کھیت اسپرے کیا جاتا ہے اب سنسرز بتاتے ہیں کہ فصل کےکس حصے کو بیماری ہےاور صرف اس حصے پر اسپرے ہوتی ہے،کھیت کی مکمل مانیٹرنگ کی صلاحیت سےلیس ڈرونز زراعت میں نیا انقلاب ہوں گے pic.twitter.com/hXtA2pyPQB— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 14, 2020
The minister for Science and Technology said that as per the past practice the entire crops had to be sprayed but now the drone sensors help identify the affected areas which are then sprayed with insecticide.
