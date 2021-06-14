Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s selfie with wife wins the internet

Web Desk
02:03 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s selfie with wife wins the internet
Share

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar mesmerized the fans with a gorgeous selfie that has taken the internet by storm.

Needless to say, the loved-up click won the hearts of the fans on social media as the couple posed for an adorable picture that screamed couple goals.

Neslisah took to Instagram and posted the selfie with her husband and had the perfect caption as she described the essence of a successful relationship.

“We call the pinkness on the cheeks a happiness burn, not the sun,” she wrote.

Further, the 32-year-old added “Spouses also protect you from the sun! Sunday means sunburn and lover” followed by a heart emoji.

Back in August 2014, Engin married the granddaughter of Selim Soydan, Neslişah Alkoçlar. The couple has a son, Emir Aras (born 2016) and a daughter, Alara (born 2018).

The 41-year-old essayed the role of the brave and valiant Turkish warrior Erutgrul Ghazi in the famous period drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul. 

Ertugrul actor Engin Altan seen enjoying ... 07:25 PM | 6 Jun, 2021

Popular Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s latest photo with his five years old son Emir is now ...

More From This Category
Ushna Shah and Juveria Abbasi enjoy beach day out
03:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
Birthday bash: Disha Patani dances with boyfriend ...
02:30 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
ISPR releases first episode of military reality ...
11:43 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
Hira Mani opens up about supporting Asim Azhar ...
05:40 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic leaves fans stunned ...
03:37 PM | 13 Jun, 2021
Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha ...
12:49 PM | 13 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah and Juveria Abbasi enjoy beach day out
03:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr