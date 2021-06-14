Engin Altan aka Ertugrul’s selfie with wife wins the internet

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar mesmerized the fans with a gorgeous selfie that has taken the internet by storm.

Needless to say, the loved-up click won the hearts of the fans on social media as the couple posed for an adorable picture that screamed couple goals.

Neslisah took to Instagram and posted the selfie with her husband and had the perfect caption as she described the essence of a successful relationship.

“We call the pinkness on the cheeks a happiness burn, not the sun,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neslisah Alkoclar (@neslisahduzyatan)

Further, the 32-year-old added “Spouses also protect you from the sun! Sunday means sunburn and lover” followed by a heart emoji.

Back in August 2014, Engin married the granddaughter of Selim Soydan, Neslişah Alkoçlar. The couple has a son, Emir Aras (born 2016) and a daughter, Alara (born 2018).

The 41-year-old essayed the role of the brave and valiant Turkish warrior Erutgrul Ghazi in the famous period drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul.