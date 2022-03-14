Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal and fervour
Hospitality, tolerance, and unity are the axis and centre of Punjabi culture
LAHORE – Pakistan most populous province is celebrating the Punjab Culture Day with full zeal today.
A number of colorful programmes were organised to mark the day.
In a message, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated people of the province on Punjab Culture Day. He said that purpose of celebrating the Punjab Culture Day was to spread the message of love.
"پنجاب دی دھرتی اپنی رہتل، ریتاں رسماں تے قدراں پاروں دنیا وچ اک وکھری پچھان رکھدی اے۔ پنجاب کلچر ڈے گج وج کے مناؤ تے ایہنوں اپنی آون والیاں نسلاں تک اپڑاؤ۔ رب راکھا۔۔۔!" وزیرِاعلی پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar #PunjabCultureDay pic.twitter.com/3niPBjspqN— CM Punjab Updates (@CMPunjabPK) March 14, 2022
Buzdar said the Punjab Information and Culture Department was organising colorful events to celebrate day in a befitting manner.
Many of the government officials donned traditional dresses and turbans to mark the day. Rawalpindi Arts Council and Sports Department Rawalpindi also organised day-long events like exhibitions, food stalls, craft bazaars and wrestling contest to mark the day.
Police in the country’s cultural capital participated in the Punjab Culture Day celebrations. Lahore Police chief Fayyaz Ahmed performed official duties in a traditional Punjabi dress.
DIG Investigation, DIG Operations, SSP Admin, SSP Discipline and the SSP Legal also handled government affairs in traditional Punjabi dress.
Law enforcers provided full security to the Punjab Culture Day programmes.
