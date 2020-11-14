Bakhtawar Bhutto set to engage with business tycoon Mehmood Chaudhry on Nov 27

KARACHI – The daughter of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto is all set to engage with the son of U.S based business personality Younis Chaudhry.

As per the sources, the daughter of PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, is going to be engaged at the 27 of this month and will likely to marry Mahmood Chaudhry on January 30 next year.

Invitations have been extended to guests for the engagement ceremony on November 27. As per the invitation card, Bakhtawar is going to be engaged with Mahmood Chaudhry son of Chaudhry Muhammad Younus on November 27 at a ceremony at Bilawal House Karachi.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has done Masters Honors in English from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. Sister of PP Chairman likes to travel, being wanderlust she states Dubai as favorite destination. Bakhtawar is also an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), a board founded by her mother in 1995. She had a vital role in the establishment of Stem Cell Research Laboratory at Karachi Campus.

Mehmood Chaudhary is the son of real estate tycoon Younas Chaudhary. Father of the groom is said to be a self-made entrepreneur. Despite the odds, Chaudhary has established himself as a notable businessman with foresight in the highly volatile petroleum industry. Writing the success story, Chaudhary said he carry $30 in his pocket when he arrived in Edmonton, Canada, from a remote village in Pakistan in 1973. He transformed himself from a village boy to a self-made entrepreneur learning things the hard way.

This is breaking news, more to follow.