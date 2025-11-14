Gold prices drop by Rs3,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded a significant dip in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday following a whooping increase in its prices a day earlier.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs3,300 to close at Rs439,762.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold fell by Rs2,829, settling at Rs377,025 in local market.

The decrease is being attributed to downward trend in international market where per ounce rate dropped by $33 to reach $4,174.

The silver prices also witnessed a downward trend as the per tola rate dipped by Rs140 to Rs5,522 from Rs5,662, and the 10-gram silver price decreased by Rs120 to Rs4,734 from Rs4,854.

Meanwhile, the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $19,723.9 million as of 07 November while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan slightly increased to $14,524.6 million.

“During the week ended on 07-Nov-2025, SBP’s FX reserves increased by US$ 22 million to US$ 14,524.6 million,” the central bank said in its weekly report issued on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks also increased by $38.5 million to $5,199.3 million, as depicted by the reserves break up for the period under review.