Sugar prices surge to Rs229 per kg amid nationwide increase

ISLAMABAD – Sugar prices continue to rise, reaching Rs 229 per kilogram in the country.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, last week the price of sugar in Quetta increased by Rs 19 per kilogram, rising from Rs 210 to Rs 229 per kg. In Peshawar, the maximum price of sugar per kilogram is Rs 200, while in Karachi and Islamabad it has reached Rs 195 per kg.

The report states that in Rawalpindi, the highest price of sugar per kilogram is Rs 190. Over the past week, the average price of sugar per kilogram has slightly decreased by Rs 2.01.

Currently, the national average price of sugar per kilogram is Rs 185.47, down from Rs 187.48 previously. A year ago, the average price of sugar per kilogram in the country was Rs 132.24.