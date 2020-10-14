Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter declared proclaimed offender in money laundering case

LAHORE – An accountability court has declared the daughter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in a money laundering case.

Accountability judge Jawadul Hassain heard the reference when he issued the order against Rabia Imran. He directed the officials to paste a proclamation notice outsider her residence in Model Town, Lahore.

She has been declared proclaimed offender for not appearing before the court despite repeated summons were issued to him.

The graft reference has been filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wherein Shehbaz Sharif is main accused while other family members have been included in the criminal trial as co-accused.

The reference says the leader of opposition in National Assembly is beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars, who has no known sources to acquire such assets.

According to NAB, the suspects committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and money laundering as delineated in the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.