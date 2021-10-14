T20 World Cup update: PCB cancels scenario match, declares players Covid free

LAHORE — The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday cancelled a scenario match scheduled to be played at the LCCA ground the same day.

The board said in a statement that players would now do a two-hour net session at the Gaddafi Stadium later in the day as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The PCB however did not share further details about the change of plan.

In a related development, the PCB said that all players have tested negative for COVID-19.

The cricket board said the squad will depart for the UAE on a chartered flight at 11:00am on Friday. Earlier on Tuesday, the ICC announced a schedule for warm-up matches between the participating teams.

Sixteen matches will be played from October 12 to 20 and each team will play two warm-up matches.

Pakistan will kick off their warm-up fixtures on October 18 against West Indies and conclude on October 20 against South Africa.

The green shirts will then take the field on October 24 with a blockbuster clash with archrival India in Dubai.