COAS Bajwa holds one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The meeting between top civil-military leaders was held at the Prime Minister's House. Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.
Earlier, Gen Bajwa called on PM Shehbaz in July when matters related to internal and external security were discussed.
The premier is also scheduled to hold a press conference today where he would talk about the ongoing political situation in the country.
He is also expected to brief media about his recent visit to Kazakhstan where he attended the two-day 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in capital Astana.
