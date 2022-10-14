COAS Bajwa holds one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz

06:32 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
COAS Bajwa holds one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz
Source: @PakPMO (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting between top civil-military leaders was held at the Prime Minister's House. Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Gen Bajwa called on PM Shehbaz in July when matters related to internal and external security were discussed.

The premier is also scheduled to hold a press conference today where he would talk about the ongoing political situation in the country. 

He is also expected to brief media about his recent visit to Kazakhstan where he attended the two-day 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in capital Astana.

Saudi Arabia honours COAS Bajwa with Order of ... 01:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, an ...

More From This Category
Faisalabad by-election: PML-N fumes after PTI ...
08:27 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Nepra further hikes electricity prices
07:44 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
IMF, World Bank assure support as Pakistan reels ...
07:06 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Azad Kashmir holds first local bodies polls in 31 ...
06:11 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
PIMS rejects Azam Swati’s medical report shared ...
05:20 PM | 14 Oct, 2022
Terrorist involved in attack on Chinese nationals ...
03:18 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First official theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee is out now
04:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr