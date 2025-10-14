iPhone 17 Pro Max PTA Taxes in Easy Installments in Pakistan

KARACHI – Getting a new iPhone 17 Pro Max is not easy, especially in Pakistan due to the phone’s sky-high price and hefty Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) taxes. Many fans hesitated to make the purchase, while PTA tax on the phone remained at all all-time high.

Amid the sky high prices, Bank Alfalah launched new initiative to make it easier for iPhone 17 Pro Max users in Pakistan to register their devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Many users have been hesitant to pay the high PTA taxes upfront, but Alfa Mall’s new plan allows them to pay in easy, interest-free installments.

Card holders can choose from multiple installment options, ranging from 3 months to 36 months, with minimal or no markup. Monthly payments start as low as 10,825 under the 36-month plan, making it a convenient option for users looking to avoid a heavy one-time tax payment.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Installment

Plan Monthly Payment 36 Months (2.5% markup) 10,825 24 Months (2.5% markup) 13,964 12 Months (2.5% markup) 23,438 9 Months (2.5% markup) 29,767 6 Months (0% markup) 37,983 3 Months (0% markup) 75,966

*Note: A processing fee and FED apply on 0% markup plans (3% for 3 months, 8% for 6 months), plus a 5% processing fee charged by Bank Alfalah.

Installment Plan for iPhone 17

Visit Alfa Mall website via the provided link, pick your iPhone’s IMEI, along with your name and ID Card.

Choose the “Buy Now, Pay Later” option and select your preferred installment plan (3 or 6 months) and complete the checkout process.