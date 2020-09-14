Pakistani bowlers dominate all-time ICC’s T20I rankings

DUBAI – Five Pakistan bowlers have made it to the all-time Twenty20 rankings of International Cricket Council (ICC), showcasing their dominance, in the shortest format of the game, over the years.

They include Umar Gul, Shahid Khan Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, all-rounder Imad Wasim, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

#DidYouKnow that FIVE Pakistan bowlers feature in the all-time list of the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Rankings 🤯



Two of these 🇵🇰 players were a part of the 2007 @T20WorldCup. Guess who? 🧐#T20TakesOff pic.twitter.com/YFs1ZyxuWh — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2020

Pacer Umar Gul tops the list with 857 rating points, which he attained in 2009. He has 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97 in his career so far.

Former all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi is at sixth place with 814 points. He is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket and second overall. He picked 98 wickets in 99 matches.

Former off-spinner Saeed Ajmal (8), all-rounder Imad Wasim (9) and leg-spinner Shadab Khan (10) are the other Pakistan players in the top 10 rankings.

West Indies’ Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree were at 2 and 4 respectively. Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori was at 3. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is at 5 whereas Pakistan-born South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir is at 7.