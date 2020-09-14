Pakistan urges parents, teachers to ensure SOPs compliance for students safety
Educational institutions reopen tomorrow (Sept 15) across the country after months of shutdown over coronavirus pandemic
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday urged the parents and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for the safety of students amid reopening of the educational institutions across the country.
In a statement, the NCOC called upon the administrations of educational institutions to ensure proper implementation of health guidelines such as mask-wearing, social distancing to keep the coronavirus at bay.
"InshAllah (By the Will of Almighty Allah), all educational institutions are being opened in phases from September 15. Parents and teachers are requested to pay special attention to the given safety guidelines while sending their children to schools."
It asked the parents to abstain from sending children to school if they show signs of cough or illness.
"If the condition is worse, the child should be tested immediately."
It should also be ensured that children wash their hands regularly or use a hand sanitizer, the statement added.
The bus drivers who take children to school or college should ensure social distance in their vehicles. They should make sure that the children were wearing face masks while aboard in the bus or car.
-
-
- PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape incident case to conclusion09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- No threat can deter nation’s resolve, says COAS Bajwa11:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- UAE, Bahrain formally recognise Israel without resolution of ...11:04 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Ushna Shah lauds Yasir Hussain for his efforts in arranging the ...06:13 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Warner Bros. refusal to share “Tenet” Box Office numbers05:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot with Dawar Mehmood03:03 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020