Pakistan urges parents, teachers to ensure SOPs compliance for students safety

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday urged the parents and teachers to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued for the safety of students amid reopening of the educational institutions across the country.

In a statement, the NCOC called upon the administrations of educational institutions to ensure proper implementation of health guidelines such as mask-wearing, social distancing to keep the coronavirus at bay.

"InshAllah (By the Will of Almighty Allah), all educational institutions are being opened in phases from September 15. Parents and teachers are requested to pay special attention to the given safety guidelines while sending their children to schools."

It asked the parents to abstain from sending children to school if they show signs of cough or illness.

"If the condition is worse, the child should be tested immediately."

It should also be ensured that children wash their hands regularly or use a hand sanitizer, the statement added.

The bus drivers who take children to school or college should ensure social distance in their vehicles. They should make sure that the children were wearing face masks while aboard in the bus or car.