Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 14 September 2021
09:38 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 14, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|168.6
|169.4
|Euro
|EUR
|197
|199
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|232
|234.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|46.3
|46.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44.8
|45.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|123
|125
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|134.5
|136.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.65
|23.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.35
|23.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|197
|199
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.65
|37
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.35
|97.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.6
|40.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|122.5
|124.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18
|18.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.5
|160.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:38 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 September 202108:41 AM | 14 Sep, 2021
- COAS Bajwa visits Karachi Corps, emphasises to guard effectively ...10:58 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Usman Ali becomes Pakistan's new shooting champion09:54 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Urs celebrations of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya begin in Multan09:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Watch: Salman Khan shakes a leg with fans in Turkey
07:30 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Watch - Amal Muneeb is the perfect bridesmaid at Minal Khan’s ...04:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Mommy-to-be Sarah Khan flaunts her baby bump04:16 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Indian army general slammed for mistaking Shaan, Umair Jaswal as ...03:32 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021