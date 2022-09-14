Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 September 2022

08:12 AM | 14 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 September 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs149,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 127,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 117,241 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 136,674.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Karachi PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Islamabad PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Peshawar PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Quetta PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Sialkot PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Attock PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Gujranwala PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Jehlum PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Multan PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Bahawalpur PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Gujrat PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Nawabshah PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Chakwal PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Hyderabad PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Nowshehra PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Sargodha PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Faisalabad PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706
Mirpur PKR 149,100 PKR 1,706

