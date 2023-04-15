CTD arrests four TTP, Al-Qaeda terrorists in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four suspected militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Al-Qaeda during different operations.

Reports said the security officials recovered material used in suicide jackets and weapons from their possession, adding that the suspects were arrested from Sargodha, Multan and Rawalpindi in intelligence-based operations.

The suspects have been identified as Ayaz, Salim, Asad and Yaseen as interrogation has been launched after shifted them to unknown location.

As per the preliminary investigation, terrorist networks were planning to target sensitive cities of Punjab.