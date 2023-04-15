Man who returned to Pakistan after 13 years robbed of passport, cash in Islamabad  

ISLAMABAD – A man who returned to Pakistan after more than a decade from abroad was robbed of his passport and money in Bahara Kahu area of the federal capital, it emerged on Saturday.
The victim has lodged a First Information Report (FIR), stating that three robbers took away his passport and 14,000 Riyals.
He said the robbers were impersonating as police officials and they also had a wireless set.
Police said the overseas Pakistani had returned home after 13 years, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
