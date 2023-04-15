Search

Pakistan

Man who returned to Pakistan after 13 years robbed of passport, cash in Islamabad  

09:58 PM | 15 Apr, 2023
Man who returned to Pakistan after 13 years robbed of passport, cash in Islamabad  
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A man who returned to Pakistan after more than a decade from abroad was robbed of his passport and money in Bahara Kahu area of the federal capital, it emerged on Saturday.

The victim has lodged a First Information Report (FIR), stating that three robbers took away his passport and 14,000 Riyals.

He said the robbers were impersonating as police officials and they also had a wireless set.

Police said the overseas Pakistani had returned home after 13 years, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects. 

