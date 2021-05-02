WATCH – Two ‘delivery boys’ nabbed over robbery bid in Karachi

KARACHI – Two of the muggers, pretending to be online food riders, were nabbed Saturday in a robbery bid near the Gulshan-e-Jamal area of Sindh capital.

According to the police officials, residents on Saturday caught two muggers who used to loot people in disguise of delivering food in the port city. The snatchers were trying to escape from the spot after depriving a citizen of his valuables in the area when locals grabbed hold of the impersonated delivery boys.

The muggers were beaten up by the mob and later handed over to law enforcers while two pistols, a motorbike, and a mobile phone were recovered from the possession of thugs.

A #foodpanda employee has been arrested for committing a #streetcrime. During the incident in Gulshan-e-Jamal, Karachi, one accused was caught by the residents of the area with food panda uniform and bag and the other escaped.@foodpanda_pk @PoliceMediaCell pic.twitter.com/mNrUAcjKbj — M. Afzal Dogar (@GeoDogar) May 1, 2021

The police also revealed the identity of the arrested thugs. The suspects have been identified as Syed Tehseen Ud Din and Khuda Dino. Police also mentioned that the robbers used to rob locals in the guise of food delivery boys, they also dodge authorities during snap checking.

This is not the first incident where thugs used food delivery tactics to evade arrest and commit street crimes.

Earlier in January, a robber who did the same trick to loot Karachiites was nabbed in a robbery case near the Ferozabad area.