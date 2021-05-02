WATCH – Two ‘delivery boys’ nabbed over robbery bid in Karachi
Web Desk
10:41 AM | 2 May, 2021
WATCH – Two ‘delivery boys’ nabbed over robbery bid in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Two of the muggers, pretending to be online food riders, were nabbed Saturday in a robbery bid near the Gulshan-e-Jamal area of Sindh capital.

According to the police officials, residents on Saturday caught two muggers who used to loot people in disguise of delivering food in the port city. The snatchers were trying to escape from the spot after depriving a citizen of his valuables in the area when locals grabbed hold of the impersonated delivery boys.

The muggers were beaten up by the mob and later handed over to law enforcers while two pistols, a motorbike, and a mobile phone were recovered from the possession of thugs.

The police also revealed the identity of the arrested thugs. The suspects have been identified as Syed Tehseen Ud Din and Khuda Dino. Police also mentioned that the robbers used to rob locals in the guise of food delivery boys, they also dodge authorities during snap checking.

This is not the first incident where thugs used food delivery tactics to evade arrest and commit street crimes.

Fake online food delivery rider nabbed amid ... 10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – A street criminal, pretending to be an online food rider, was arrested on Tuesday in a robbery case ...

Earlier in January, a robber who did the same trick to loot Karachiites was nabbed in a robbery case near the Ferozabad area.

More From This Category
Pakistani sailor sneaks into Australia in ...
07:23 PM | 2 May, 2021
Pakistan-born professor appointed Pro-VC of ...
06:42 PM | 2 May, 2021
All brick kilns in Punjab converted to zig-zag ...
06:14 PM | 2 May, 2021
Pakistan bans inbound pedestrian movement from ...
05:30 PM | 2 May, 2021
Netizens roast Aamir Liaquat for making fun of ...
04:34 PM | 2 May, 2021
Osama bin Laden: Why did US bury al-Qaeda chief ...
05:00 PM | 2 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens roast Aamir Liaquat for making fun of Fahad Mustafa on Ramadan show (VIDEO)
04:34 PM | 2 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr